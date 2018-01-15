Chiranjeevi to sport new look in his upcoming period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy

Megastar Chiranjeevi’s upcoming Telugu period drama Sye Raa Narasimha Reddy, which chronicles the epic story of Kurnool-based freedom fighter Uyyalawada Narasimha Reddy, officially went on the floors in December in Hyderabad last year. Over the weekend, Chiranjeevi made a public appearance in a clean shaven look, much to the surprise of his fans, who have now a reason to believe that it might be for the next schedule of his film. Although the look is for the film, reliable sources have confirmed Chiranjeevi will grow back his beard and mustache for the second schedule in February.

“His clean shaven look is for the purpose of prosthetic scanning for the film. It required him to take off his mustache and beard as the process is a faster, cleaner and less invasive alternative to traditional casting. He will grow back his beard and mustache before the next schedule in February,” a source from the film’s unit told Firstpost. The Surender Reddy-directed project is being produced by Ram Charan on a whopping budget of Rs 150 crore.

After being announced with great fanfare in August last year the film’s first poster and motion poster were subsequently released. On signing the project, Chiranjeevi had said it was his long-time desire to play a historic character. Last year, on his show Meelo Evaru Koteeswarudu, Chiranjeevi said he regretted missing out an opportunity to play the character of legendary Bhagat Singh. “It has always been my dream to play Bhagat Singh. Despite being offered the role back then, I couldn’t play it for several reasons and it was later played by several of my counterparts. It was played by several actors across languages. I regret missing out on an opportunity to play the role because I don’t think anyone wants to make a film on him today,” Chiranjeevi said.

Double Oscar-winning composer AR Rahman was originally signed for the project. However, last December he opted out of the project, citing scheduling conflict and his exit came as a big blow to the makers. He told reporters in Hyderabad that he had to opt out of the project due to other commitments. “I was looking forward to working on this project but things didn’t work out as per my schedule. Things didn’t work in my favour as there’s only a certain amount of work one can take up.” The makers are yet to find a replacement for Rahman; however, it is being rumoured that popular composer SS Thaman might bag the opportunity.

Published Date: Jan 15, 2018 08:20 AM | Updated Date: Jan 15, 2018 08:20 AM