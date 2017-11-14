You are here:

Children's Day: Makdee, Bicycle Thieves, Up — films to remind you of the good old days

FP Staff

Nov,14 2017 17:12 51 IST

Majid Majidi's Iranian masterpiece Children of Heaven is a genuine, intimate film that you could watch on Children's Day. Image from Twitter/@hayaleturkcom

Shabana Azmi and Shweta Basu Prasad's Makdee is one of the best children's films made in India. Image from Twitter/@newindianmovies

This adorable Pixar movie is sure to move you, especially on Children's Day. Image from Twitter/@Rdm_Board

The 1948 Italian film directed by Vittorio De Sica, which is about a man searching for his stolen bike with his son, is a must-watch. Image from Twitter/@ryanmoonisbad

E.T., the super-cute film which inspired our very own Koi Mil Gaya, is also one of our top pics. Image from Twitter/@myzhsgrl

