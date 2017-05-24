Charlie's Angels are back: Third film directed by Elizabeth Banks to release in June 2019

The Charlie's Angels franchise will resume with its third installment, which is slated to release on 7 June, 2019, reports The Hollywood Reporter.

The film will be directed by Elizabeth Banks, whose last venture Pitch Perfect 2, released in 2015, raked moolah at the box-office and made folks from Sony Pictures take notice of her directorial skills. The final cast is yet to be decided.

Charlie's Angels is a high action drama where three former policewomen work for a cheerful-yet-suave intercom boss (who they fondly call Charlie), who in turn embarks his three angels to high-adrenaline driven adventure rides accompanied with oozing glam and martial arts. The franchise has enjoyed a lot of fan-following upon its release. It is no surprise that Sony plans to reboot the action drama.

The last time these angels were seen was in the year 2003, in the film Charlie's Angels Full Throttle starring Cameron Diaz, Drew Barrymore and Lucy Liu in the titular roles.

In 2015, Sony Pictures signed in Elizabeth Banks to take charge of the Charlie’s Angels reboot project, based on a screenplay from Evan Spiliotopoulos, reports ScreenRant.