Charlie Sheen sues National Enquirer magazine for defamation after sexual harassment reports

Los Angeles: Charlie Sheen has sued the National Enquirer for defamation after the tabloid reported the actor sexually assaulted former child star Corey Haim in the 1980s.

Sheen filed the suit on 8 December in Los Angeles Superior Court against the tabloid, its parent company American Media, Inc.,Dylan Howard, the tabloids chief content office and Dominick Brascia, who told the publication the Two and Half Men star raped Haim, reported Variety.

In his lawsuit, Sheen called the story part of an "egregious, hurtful and disgusting campaign of defamations."

"With calculated malice, the National Enquirer has concluded that it can make money by running false and salacious stories claiming that Mr Sheen is a sexual molester that preys on young pubescent boys," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit alleged that Howard published the story partly out of revenge for not getting the scoop on Sheens HIV-positive status.

American Media Inc., the parent company of the Enquirer, said it would defend the suit.

"We look forward to litigating against Charlie Sheen, and can't wait to expose his depravities in a court of law," the company said in a statement.