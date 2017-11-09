Charlie Sheen sexually assaulted Corey Haim when he was minor, alleges late actor's friend

Dominick Brascia, former actor and friend of the now deceased Corey Haim, has made bold claims that Charlie Sheen had sexually assaulted Haim when he was 13 year old, on the sets of the 1986 film Lucas, as reported by Hindustan Times.

The allegation surfaced with an expose by National Enquirer in which Brascia has gone on record that Haim had disclosed Sheen’s name to him before his death in 2010. According to the report, Brascia said, “He told me they smoked pot and had sex. He said they had anal sex. Haim said after it happened, Sheen became very cold and rejected him. When Corey wanted to fool around again, Charlie was not interested.”

The account reflects back to Haim’s closest friend and Lucas co-star, Corey Feldman’s account from his tell-all memoir titled Coreyography: A Memoir. As reported by People, he had written in the 2013 book, “At some point during the filming [of Lucas, Haim] explained an adult male convinced him it was perfectly normal for older men and younger boys in the business to have sexual relations, that it was ‘what all guys do.' So they walked off to a secluded area between two trailers during a lunch break for the cast and crew; and Haim, innocent and ambitious as he was, allowed himself to be sodomised.”

According to the National Enquirer report Feldman had alluded to a powerful Hollywood figure over the years but never named him. In 2011, he had said, “'I'm not a huge fan of Charlie Sheen… especially the way he's affected other people that I know.' He also said, “Haim fought for his entire life to recover from those early experiences and to get his life together.”

A defiant 52-year-old Charlie Sheen, who is now living with HIV, has categorically denied the allegations completely to The Hollywood Reporter.

Corey Haim was a teen heartthrob and one of the most promising stars by the age of 21 in 1980s Hollywood. He was known for his role in The Lost Boys, which had made him a household name. After his early success, the young actor battled drug addiction throughout his career and tragically died an early death from pneumonia in 2010 aged 38.