Channing Tatum, Jenna Dewan announce separation, say 'love is taking us on different paths'

Channing Tatum and his wife Jenna Dewan Tatum say they have decided to "lovingly separate as a couple" after nearly nine years of marriage.

The couple broke the news in a joint Twitter post on the of night 2 March, saying there are no salacious details behind the split. They say they are best friends who have decided their relationship has run its course.

The two met on the set of the 2006 dance movie Step Up and married in 2009. They have a 4-year-old daughter together and maintain that their priority at this moment remains being good parents to her. In their joint statement, the two also asked for privacy and urged their fans to not believe any speculation about their split.

The news of their separation has been met with emotional responses from their fans, who have seen them appear in numerous films, talk and reality shows over the years.

Tatum has starred in box office hits like Magic Mike and 21 Jump Street. Jenna started her career as a backup dancer for Janet Jackson and went on to become an accomplished dancer, businesswomen with a number of films to her credit.

With inputs from AP.

Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 10:26 AM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 10:38 AM