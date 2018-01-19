Chandi Lahiri, eminent cartoonist and author, passes away aged 88; Mamata Banerjee offers condolences

Renowned cartoonist and author Chandi Lahiri breathed his last at 1.50 pm on Thursday (18 January) in R G Kar Hospital, Kolkata. He was admitted to the hospital on Tuesday as he had not been keeping well for quite some time, reports Deccan Chronicle.

His family members confirmed the news of his demise. He is survived with his wife Tapati Lahiri and daughter Trina Lahiri.

Speaking to News18, Tapati said, "It is not my loss, but the entire state’s. He lived for others and left us earning loads of respect and repute. A few days ago, he called me and asked me to hand over Rs 2,000 to Orphanage Home at Ramakrishna Mission. I think he had this intuition that it was a matter of a few more days for him."

West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee took to Twitter and expressed her grief over Lahiri's death.

Saddened at the passing away of eminent artist and cartoonist Chandi Lahiri. May his work continue to engage and entertain. My heartfelt condolences to his family — Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) January 18, 2018

Chandi Lahiri was born on 13 March, 1931 in Nadia, West Bengal. While growing up, he soon became actively involved in politics. He began his career as a journalist in the 1952 when he joined the Dainik Loksevak Newspaper. It was in 1961 when he ventured into the world of cartoons and soon chose a career of a cartoonist the very next year in 1962 as he joined Anandabazar Patrika. He continued working with the newspaper for 50 years and enjoyed immense popularity among readers, adds the News18 report.

His cartoons reflected the socio-political concerns of the society under the garb of subtle humour.

As a writer, some of his most notable works include Michke, Nengti, Bideshider Chokhe Bangla, Chandir Chandipath and Bangalar Cartoon Itihash to name a few.

