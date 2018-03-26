Chal Mohan Ranga is a special film because it’s produced by Pawan Kalyan, says Nithiin

Krishna Chaitanya-directed Chal Mohan Ranga, which is slated for release in cinemas on 5 April, happens to be Nithiin’s 25th film. Speaking at the pre-release event on 25 March, Sunday in Hyderabad, Nithiin said the film is not special because it happens to be his 25th outing as an actor.

“25 is just a number. Chal Mohan Ranga is special because it’s produced by Pawan Kalyan along with my father and director Trivikram. It’s been 16 years since I started acting and this journey has been a roller-coaster ride. It was Pawan Kalyan’s Tholiprema which inspired me to become an actor. I consider myself extremely lucky to have worked in a film produced by Pawan Kalyan. All I ever wanted in life was to meet him once and spend some time with him. To realize I have acted in his production means the world to me,” Nithiin said.

On this occasion, Nithiin thanked all his directors and producers for being part of his journey as he achieved a milestone. “I need to thank director Teja for launching me in Jayam. I didn’t know anything about acting. He believed in me and taught me everything. I also have to thank my parents for encouraging me to get into films when I expressed my interest.”

Nithiin and Krishna Chaitanya go back a long way. Talking about the experience of working with him on this project, Nithiin said: “He’s been my friend for many years. With other directors, I’d always hesitate to discuss a few things because I’m not usually very close with them. Krishna and I even fought on a few occasion over things because of the bond we share. We’re really close. I want this film to succeed so that it brings him laurels.”

Nithiin also requested Pawan Kalyan to not bid adieu to acting. Having taken a serious plunge into active politics recently, Kalyan is on the verge of hanging up his boots in cinema. “As your fan, I request you to not stop doing films. As much as we want you to succeed in the path you choose, we want you to continue doing films. Even if you do one film in five years, we’ll wait patiently. But please assure us that you’ll continue doing films whenever time permits.”

When it was Pawan Kalyan’s turn to speak, he said he usually avoids coming to film events because he finds it difficult to speak on such occasions. “I came today because of Nithiin. I know the pain of making it on your own in this industry. He’s someone who has made it on his own without any major support. When I was going through a bad phase with back to back failures in my career, Nithiin’s father invited me to be chief guest at the audio launch of their film Ishq. I could sense the love in their invitation and I saw it as a good sentiment. We’ve maintained very good relationship since then and it’s wonderful to collaborate with them today for a project.”

Megha Akash plays the leading lady in Chal Mohan Ranga. It’s her second outing in a row with Nithiin after last year’s Lie. “It’s an honour to be associated with Pawan Kalyan sir and Trivikram sir via this project. I thoroughly enjoyed being part of this project. The entire team was like a family.”

Director Krishna Chaitanya, who is also a popular lyricist, said he never dreamt of directing a film in Pawan Kalyan’s production. “It feels so surreal to have worked in his production. I need to thank him and Nithiin for having their faith in me.”

Chal Mohan Ranga also stars Lissy, who is making a comeback to Telugu filmdom after two decades. The rest of the cast includes Rao Ramesh, Naresh, Sanjay Swaroop and Prabhas Sreenu.

Published Date: Mar 26, 2018 12:38 PM | Updated Date: Mar 26, 2018 12:40 PM