Catherine Tresa to star in Telugu remake of Bogan opposite Ravi Teja; film to roll in November

EntertainmentIANSAug, 28 2017 18:53:37 IST

Chennai: Actress Catherine Tresa has been signed on to play the leading lady in the upcoming untitled Telugu remake of Tamil thriller Bogan, which featured Jayam Ravi and Arvind Swami in the lead.

Catherine Tresa. Image from Facebook

"Catherine Tresa reprises Hansika's role from the original. She is kicked about being part of the project as she really liked Bogan," a source from the film's unit told IANS.

She will be paired with Ravi Teja in the film, to be directed by Lakshman, who helmed the original. Ravi will be playing Jayam Ravi's role of an honest police officer.

"Arvind Swami won't be part of the remake. The makers are on the lookout for someone to play his role. He was not keen on doing another remake after last year's Dhruva," the source said.

The project will roll from November.

The source further said the second half of the film will be slightly changed for the remake. "In the remake, the second half will be even more emotional. These changes are being made to suit Telugu sensibilities," he said.


Published Date: Aug 28, 2017 06:53 pm | Updated Date: Aug 28, 2017 06:53 pm


