Cars 3 trailer: Nathan Fillion, Owen Wilson, Kerry Washington play key characters

Cars 3, the third movie in the Cars franchise is all set to release on 16 June. It comes after Cars (2006) and Cars 2 (2011). With Brian Fee making his directorial debut — this latest installment in the Cars franchise has managed to generate a fair amount of hype in the animation world and mainstream Hollywood alike.

Cars 3 brings a fantasy world of cars where they are not just metal bodies — but talk and feel like humans. It narrates the story of racing car Lighting McQueen, and how he overcomes all the challenges and struggles that he faces, being an old car in the world of new flashy, modern cars.

The movie draws a parallel to the world of today and one finds many aspects (of how much ever of the story line that has been revealed till now), to be very relatable. The movie grapples with issues that can be

Mentorship, self reflection and moving through different phases of life are the key elements and themes in this movie, according to Cars 3’s team

In the most recent update about the film, Fee said he consulted four NASCAR champions to get to the authenticity of the forthcoming film including four-time NASCAR champion Jeff Gordon, and Ray Evernham, who served as Gordon's crew chief for three of his championships.

"We looked at athletes in other sports, but really focused on NASCAR drivers. They start at such an early age and their lives are centered around driving," Fee said in a statement.

He added, "We even talked to a sports psychologist who explained that many of these drivers don't know anything else. They can't imagine doing anything else."

Kerry Washington, Nathan Fillion and Lea DeLaria were the most recent additions to the cast of this upcoming 3D computer-animated comedy-drama. Owen Wilson is the voice behind the lead character Lighting McQueen with Cristela Alonzo (famous stand-up comedian) lending the voice to Ramirez, the young car that Lightning McQueen serves as a mentor for.

Cars 3 is hoping to break several barriers with its release. The movie's sole aim is to identify with all sections of society — from young to old, with its powerful themes and thought provoking messages.

Watch the official trailer of Cars 3 below

With Inputs from IANS.