Cars 3 races past Wonder Woman to numero uno position: Box office update

This weekend there were quite a few films battling at the box office, which released on 16 June.

Films like Cars 3 (released on 16 June) along with Despicable Me 3 competed with the already-running Wonder Woman, The Mummy and Pirates of the Caribbean 5.

Cars 3, the third installment of the successful franchise that began in 2006 (Cars), continued in 2011 (Cars 2), catapulted to the top spot in most of the places, as reported by Deadline.

The movie is the directorial venture of Brian Fee, who worked as a storyboard artist on Cars and Cars 2, as well as Ratatouille and Wall-E. The voice-over cast of Cars 3 includes the likes of Owen Wilson, Cristela Alonzo, Armie Hammer, Larry the Cable Guy, Bonnie Hunt, Nathan Fillion, Kerry Washington, and Lea DeLaria, reportsFortune.

The report also states that the film is spearheading to $53.5 million from 4,256 locations, thus winning the numero uno spot. Although it is lower than Cars ($60.1 million) and Cars 2 ($66.1 million), but it is expected to rise over the coming weeks.

Cars 3 has also been able to dethrone Gal Gadot starrer-Wonder Woman, which was at the top spot for the past two weeks.

In India, another animation flick, Illumination's Despicable Me 3 also hit the box office. Bollyarena.netreports that Cars 3 and Despicable Me 3 have collected Rs 4.10 crore and Rs 4.50 crore respectively, sweeping the stage hands down from Y Film's Bank Chor.