Caraoke: A Gentleman Sidharth Malhotra and co-star Jacqueline Fernandez take a musical ride

On the latest edition of Caraoke, Sidharth Malhotra drive on the roads of Mumbai, with his co-star Jacqueline Fernandez and Firstpost's Renil Abraham providing good company.

After Renil dares Sidharth to park his car at the side of a road to wave at passers-by, the young star gladly obliges, much to the amazement of his fans. Sidharth and Jacqueline also belt out songs from their upcoming film, Raj and DK's action comedy A Gentleman, including 'Disco Disco', 'Chandralekha', 'Baat Ban Jaye' and 'Bandook Meri Laila', in which Sidharth has made his singing debut through a rap sequence.

A Gentleman also stars Suniel Shetty, Darshan Kumar, Supriya Pilgaonkar and Rajit Kapur. It is produced by Fox Star Studio and is slated to release this Friday on 25 August, along with Habib Faisal's musical Qaidi Band, Kushan Nandy's action thriller Babumoshai Bandookbaaz and Amol Gupte's children's film Sniff.