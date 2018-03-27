You are here:

Captain Marvel production kicks off; lead star Brie Larson begins research, preparation for her role

Los Angeles: Studios has begun principal photography of Captain Marvel.

The production is shooting in and around the greater Los Angeles area, which will also serve as the production base for the film, read a statement.

The team will also shoot on location in Fresno, California, as well as locations in Louisiana, including Baton Rouge and New Orleans.

Set for release in the US on 8 March, 2019, Captain Marvel is co-directed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck, whose credits include Mississippi Grind and Half Nelson.

Production has begun on Marvel Studios' #CaptainMarvel...@BrieLarson receives instructions from Brigadier General Jeannie Leavitt, 57th Wing Commander on a recent visit to Nellis Air Force Base in Nevada to research her character. pic.twitter.com/P3ZXvEguJQ — Captain Marvel (@captainmarvel) March 26, 2018

The film has an ensemble of stars including Academy Award winner Brie Larson, Samuel L Jackson, Ben Mendelsohn and Djimon Hounsou.

The story follows Carol Danvers as she becomes one of the universe's most powerful heroes when Earth is caught in the middle of a galactic war between two alien races.

Based on the Marvel comic character first appearing in 1968, Captain Marvel continues the lineage of big-screen adventures chronicled in Iron Man, The Incredible Hulk, Iron Man 2, Thor, Captain America: The First Avenger and more.

The most recent is Black Panther, which has set the box office on fire.

(With inputs from IANS)

Published Date: Mar 27, 2018 13:51 PM | Updated Date: Mar 27, 2018 13:51 PM