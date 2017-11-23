Captain Marvel: Jude Law in talks to star opposite Brie Larson in superhero franchise

Actor Jude Law is in talks to play the male lead opposite Oscar-winning actor Brie Larson in Captain Marvel. Larson will portray the titular role in the Marvel movie, which will also see Samuel L Jackson reprising his role as Nick Fury from The Avengers franchise.

Law is expected to play the character of Doctor Walter Lawson, who becomes a mentor of sorts to Danvers as she tries to figure out her new powers, reported Variety.

The 44-year-old actor was recently cast as young Albus Dumbledore for the Fantastic Beasts sequel. Ben Mendelsohn is confirmed to play the antagonist in the film, which will be helmed by Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck.

Geneva Robertson-Dworet has penned the most recent script, along with Meg LeFauve and Nicole Perlman writing the previous drafts.

The plot follows Carol Danvers, an Air Force pilot whose DNA is fused with that of an alien during an accident. The resulting alteration imbues her with the superpowers of strength, energy projection and flight.

Captain Marvel is expected to arrive in theatres on March 8, 2019.