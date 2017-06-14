Captain America: Chris Evans to bid goodbye to Marvel Universe after next two Avengers films?

It was back in the year 2011 when the world was introduced to Marvel Studios' Captain America: The First Avenger starring Chris Evans, who ever since has been playing the role of Steve Rogers aka Captain America in all the following movies of Marvel Universe.

The last two movies (solely dedicated to Captain America) were Captain America: The Winter Soldier (2014) and the very recent, Captain America: Civil War (2016). Apart from them, Evans has also been featured as the superhero in The Avengers (2012) and Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

He has also done cameos in other Marvel superhero spin-offs.

While Marvel Universe is expanding in the big screen with an array of superhero films slated to release back-to-back in the coming years, it is being speculated that Evans' stint as the leader of the Avengers pack is soon to wrap up with the last two Avengers flick - Avengers: Infinity War and the next untitled sequel.

In his interview with The Telegraph and as The Independentreports, Evans had to extend his contract with Marvel Studios so that he could do the last two Avengers movies. He says "I had six films in my Marvel contract, so I could have said after the third Avengers I was done, but they wanted to make the third and fourth Avengers films as a two-parter."

"They said they had so many other characters to fit in – Guardians of the Galaxy, Black Panther, Captain Marvel, Doctor Strange, Ant-Man – and couldn’t get them all into one movie," the actor added. He furthers this move of the studio and says that it "made sense" and that it is "going to wrap everything up".

For Evans, Captain America wasn't his maiden step to superhero movies; he had earlier essayed the role of Johnny Storm aka The Human Torch in Marvel's Fantastic Four (2005) and Fantastic Four: Rise of the Silver Surfer (2007).

This year, Evans will be seen in Gifted, directed by Marc Webb. In the film he essays the role of the uncle of a gifted six-year-old girl prodigy (played by Mckenna Grace) and is fighting a child custody case against his mother who wants to send her granddaughter to a reputed school and polish her genius skills. While Evans' character wants his niece to have a normal childhood.