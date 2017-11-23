You are here:

Cannes Film Festival breaks with tradition; will begin on a Tuesday instead of customary Wednesday

AFP

Nov,23 2017 11:40 17 IST

The Cannes film festival is to end decades of tradition next year by awarding its top Palme d'Or prize on a Saturday rather than a Sunday, its organisers said on 22 November.

"The festival is beginning a new period in its history," its president Pierre Lescure said of the shake-up, which he hoped would "rebalance and bring new energy" to the two-week jamboree on the French Riviera.

Cannes film festival president Pierre Lescure says the top Palme d'Or prize will be awarded on a Saturday next year. Image courtesy: Loic Venance/ AFP

Cannes film festival president Pierre Lescure says the top Palme d'Or prize will be awarded on a Saturday next year. Image courtesy: Loic Venance/ AFP


The 71st edition of the world's biggest and most prestigious film festival will now start on 8 May, 2018 — a Tuesday — rather than the traditional Wednesday.

The festival organisers said holding the awards ceremony on Saturday night would also "give the closing film better exposure" and allow them to squeeze in an extra red-carpet gala.


Many exhausted critics and entertainment business movers and shakers return home after the Cannes market, where the big deals are made, closes on the Friday, often missing the final films in competition for the Palme d'Or and other prizes.

tags: #BuzzPatrol #Cannes #Cannes Film Festival #Cannes Film Festival 2018 #Festival de Cannes #Hollywood #Palme d'Or

also see

Rebel Wilson recounts sexual harassment incident, says 'I will no longer be polite'

Rebel Wilson recounts sexual harassment incident, says 'I will no longer be polite'

Jennifer Hudson seeks protection from ex-fiance David Otunga; says he was 'aggressive, harassing'

Jennifer Hudson seeks protection from ex-fiance David Otunga; says he was 'aggressive, harassing'

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting second child; announce news on Instagram

Chrissy Teigen, John Legend expecting second child; announce news on Instagram