Cannes Film Festival 2018: Signal, with music composed by Dhruv Dhalla, shortlisted

Music director and lyricist Dhruv Dhalla's short film Signal, for which he composed the music, has been shortlisted at the Cannes Film Festival 2018.

“Signal is produced by my friend Raghav Marwah. Since this film is shot in the hills of Uttarakhand, I had to study the local tones, textures and rhythm of the area. The music had to be pure and innocent, just like the people there, untouched by technology and modern filters. This film was a different experience from working on Bollywood films. The simplicity and style of the music took me back to the drawing board, where I had to learn and understand a genre from scratch," said Dhalla to Bombay Times.

Dhalla started off as the keyboardist for Indian band Euphoria which also comprises of Dr Palash Sen. He then rose to fame with the song 'Chak De Phatte' from the critically acclaimed and highly lauded film Khosla Ka Ghosla.

Dhalla was also greatly appreciated for providing the background score for Oye Lucky! Lucky Oye!, Tere Bin Laden and Coffee With D. The first movie from the Tere Bin Laden franchise even went on to get nominated at the IMA Awards for the Best Background Score.

Dhalla is currently working on a movie with Sanjay Mishra and has previously composed the jingle for a mobile brand for an advertisement starring Hrithik Roshan and Sonam Kapoor.