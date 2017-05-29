Cannes 2017: The Palme d'Or goes to Ruben Östlund’s art-scene satire The Square

The 70th edition of the Cannes film festival was a mixed bag of surprises. The film festival started with a hot debate on whether Netflix films should be showcased at the festival (Tilda Swinton's Okja premiered at the festival).

The Manchester terror attack at Ariana Grande's concert in UK left a silent blot on the festival, security was tightened, and a tribute to the victims was organised.

Today, on 28 May 2017, the prestigious awards for the film festival will be given, and the jury as usual is a blend of high-profile actors and directors. Headed by Pedro Almodovar, the jury also includes A-listers Will Smith and Jessica Chastain alongside the likes of director Maren Ade (Toni Erdmann) and Park Chan-wook (Oldboy).

This jury is the deciding factor to hand out the Palme d'Or, the most prestigious award at Cannes given to directors whose films are the creme-de-la-creme of the festival. This year's winner Ruben Östlund’s The Square is the successor to Ken Loach's I, Daniel Blake. This is not the Swedish director's first win though, he has won the 2014 Un Certain Regard prize for his film Force Majeure.

The art-scene satire The Square stars Elisabeth Moss, Dominic West, and Claes Bang. The film follows a museum manager in charge of an exhibition space that houses a new installation which provides people with a space where only good things can happen. The manager tries to hire a ruthless PR firm to create a buzz around the installation, but has to encounter alot of backlash instead. Moss plays a reporter covering the exhibition and Bang plays the museum director.

Cérémonie du Palmarès / Awards Ceremony #Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/FOWG1HBAvq — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 28, 2017

Here are a few other notable awards: The coveted award for best director went to Sofia Coppola for her remake of Clint Eastwood's 1960s classic Beguiled starring Colin Farrell and Nicole Kidman in lead roles.If Sofia Coppola had won the top prize, it would make her the second woman to win the award next to Jane Campion in 1993 for The Piano in the 70 years of the festival.

Cérémonie du Palmarès / Awards Ceremony #Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/PYN1qi2C4n — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 28, 2017

The Grand Prix award is the second-most prestigious prize of the festival after the Palme d'Or. Prior to its creation, the Special Jury Prize held the 'second place'. This year the Grand Prix was won by Robin Campillo’s 120 Beats Per Minute . The drama documenting the ACT UP AIDS activists in the 1980s has been getting strong reviews and was one of the top contenders for the Palme d'or award this year.

Cérémonie du Palmarès / Awards Ceremony #Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/DMxhZdWFSM — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 28, 2017

The award for the Best Actor went to Joaquin Phoenix for his role in Lynne Ramsay's thriller You Were Never Really Here where he played a tormented war veteran trying to save a teenage girl from a sex trafficking ring.

Cérémonie du Palmarès / Awards Ceremony #Cannes2017pic.twitter.com/PMdQ8H4AfM — Festival de Cannes (@Festival_Cannes) May 28, 2017

Diane Kruger won for her performance in Fatih Akin's In the Fade about a woman whose husband is killed in a terrorist bomb attack .