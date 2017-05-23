Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor sports a Elie Saab golden gown and mint Masaba saree

Sonam Kapoor made her latest appearance at the 70th Cannes Film Festival very memorable as she graced the red carpet in a gold Elie Saab gown for the premiere screening The Meyerowitz Stories (Ben Stiller, Adam Sandler's new film).

The national award winning actress, who is representing L'oreal Paris in Cannes, completed her look with diamond earrings from Choppard and she styled it with a sleek, straight hairstyle and shimmery gold smokey eyes and nude lips.

Her sister Rhea, who styles her, posted a picture of her on Instagram.

🔥🔥🔥 A post shared by Rhea Kapoor (@rheakapoor) on May 22, 2017 at 11:54am PDT

Kapoor also posed with Desperate Housewives star Eva Longoria who is also a brand ambassador of L'oreal.

This is Sonam's seventh year at Cannes, and the Neerja actress manages to make a statement with her red carpet appearances every year. Elie Saab seems to be a favourite with her for 2017, because the actress chose the designer's pink dress for her red carpet appearance on Day 5.

Sonam Kapoor picked a mint sari ensemble designed by Masaba Gupta worn with rose gold accessories and berry lips for the Afternoon on Day 5 of the film festival.

Deepika Padukone and Aishwarya Rai, who are also brand ambassadors of L'oreal, have been making to the best dressed on the red carpet too.