Cannes 2017: Nandita Das's Manto with Nawazuddin Siddiqui is seeking distributors

Manto, a biographical film based on renowned writer Saddat Hassan Manto played by Nawazuddin Siddiqui, was unveiled at the 70th Cannes Film Festival by HP studios. Manto is a Nandita Das film and is seeking distributors at Cannes. The first look footage was shown to potential buyers, according to hollywoodreporter.com

The film is a joint production by HP studios, Viacom 18 and Sameer Dixit of Movie Makers.

Manto holds a special place in Nandita's heart as she was greatly influenced by the writer in her college days. In an interview with the hollywoodreporter.com, she said that she always wanted to make a film on the Indo-Pakistani writer. His thoughts and ideologies were exceptionally contemporary and stood the test of time. His feminist views and belief in power of truth are timeless. Siddiqui added that they hope the film inspires people to speak the truth, fearlessly.

About HP's entry into mainstream content industry, Jean-Pierre Le Calvez, global head of alliances and partnerships, calls Manto the as the greatest storyteller in Southeast Asia, which prompted HP to not miss the opportunity of having an involvement in the film. Tolerance and diversity, which were the foundation of Manto's principles are shared by HP as well, she further added in a statement given to hollywoodreporter.com

As much as half of Manto has already been shot. The team is likely to wrap up shooting by mid-June according to an Indian Express report.

Here are some additional still from the film: