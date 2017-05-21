Cannes 2017: Move over purple lipstick, Aishwarya's fairy-tale princess look takes Twitter by storm

You are here:
EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 21 2017 15:48:23 IST

This year at Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her 16th appearance in a row and turned all eyeballs on her with a Disney-princess type blue gown.

While there's no doubt she knows how to charm everyone with appearances at Cannes (her purple lipstick look was a trending topic for weeks last year), her gown look took Twitter by storm.

Here are some of the best reactions:

 

Aishwarya - Cannes Image Courtesy: AIB

Aishwarya - Cannes Image Courtesy: AIB

Aishwarya - Cannes Image Courtesy: AIB

Aishwarya - Cannes Image Courtesy: AIB

Aishwarya - Cannes Image Courtesy: AIB

Aishwarya - Cannes Image Courtesy: AIB

Aishwarya - Cannes Image Courtesy: AIB

Aishwarya - Cannes Image Courtesy: AIB

Aishwarya - Cannes Image courtesy: Twitter

Aishwarya - Cannes Image courtesy: Twitter

Aishwarya - Cannes Image courtesy: Twitter

Aishwarya - Cannes Image courtesy: Twitter

Aishwarya - Cannes Image courtesy: Twitter

Aishwarya - Cannes Image courtesy: Twitter


Published Date: May 21, 2017 03:34 pm | Updated Date: May 21, 2017 03:48 pm

