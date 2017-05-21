Cannes 2017: Move over purple lipstick, Aishwarya's fairy-tale princess look takes Twitter by storm

This year at Cannes Film Festival, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her 16th appearance in a row and turned all eyeballs on her with a Disney-princess type blue gown.
While there's no doubt she knows how to charm everyone with appearances at Cannes (her purple lipstick look was a trending topic for weeks last year), her gown look took Twitter by storm.
Here are some of the best reactions:
My fair aishwarya. pic.twitter.com/u8Zco8fOeN
— Hunटरर ♂ (@nickhunterr) May 20, 2017
Aishwarya went to a lot more places than Cannes pic.twitter.com/5w1W4T68dO — ★ Veer ★ (@ClawedHumor) May 20, 2017
Who wore it better? pic.twitter.com/QfR2S3mw6n
— Lola Kuttiamma (@Priya_Menon) May 20, 2017
Aishwarya's Grand Entry #AishwaryaAtCannespic.twitter.com/8dFBaVqNt1 — ग़ालिब (@why_100_serious) May 20, 2017
@ClawedHumor@Madan_Chiknapic.twitter.com/rnV7PHa3fy
— Spacewalker (@littlefingure) May 20, 2017
Published Date: May 21, 2017 03:34 pm | Updated Date: May 21, 2017 03:48 pm