Cannes 2017: Mallika Sherawat walks red carpet in peach Georges Hobeika gown

EntertainmentIANSMay, 18 2017 14:49:24 IST

Cannes: With subtle curls and minimal make-up with a tinge of cherry lips, Indian actress Mallika Sherawat looked ravishing in an embellished ivory trailed gown by Lebanese fashion designer Georges Hobeika at the opening night of the Cannes Film Festival.

Mallika, who has worked in films Murder, Dirty Politics and Khwahish, shared her look on Twitter on Thursday.

"Opening night Festival Cannes. Georges Hobeika. Red carpet. Cannes 2017," she wrote alongside a photograph of herself from the festival's red carpet. The make-up of the 40-year-old actress was by Dior, and she wore subtle jewels by French label Messika. Mallika also shared a short video of herself from the festival's red carpet, where she is seen posing for the shutterbugs.

"Thank you Georges Hobeika for the lovely gown, you make me feel like a princess. Dior make-up. Messika jewellery," she captioned the video.

 


Published Date: May 18, 2017 02:48 pm | Updated Date: May 18, 2017 02:49 pm

