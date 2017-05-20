You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Cannes 2017: Jeffrey Katzenberg wins honorary Palme d'Or, calls festival 'Olympics of film industry'

Cannes 2017: Jeffrey Katzenberg wins honorary Palme d'Or, calls festival 'Olympics of film industry'

EntertainmentIANSMay, 20 2017 14:55:03 IST

Producer Jeffrey Katzenberg has been feted with an honorary Palme d'Or prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 19: Jeffrey Katzenberg attends the "Okja" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 19, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Tony Barson/FilmMagic)

Jeffrey Katzenberg at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. Getty Images

Actors Will Smith and Uma Thurman, who are members of the festival jury, attended Katzenberg's gala dinner where he received the honour on Friday night, reports hollywoodreporter.com.

Katzenberg said he was "speaking from the heart" when accepting the award and said he grew up believing in the impossible back in New York, a town "roughly between Cannes and Hollywood."

"Every single spring for almost 40 years, I couldn't wait to come back here. I think for anyone in the film industry coming here its similar to what it feels like for an athlete to go to the Olympics."

"It is incredible, it is the best. Wining is actually secondary, simply being able to participate is the greatest of honours. Cannes is the most important and prestigious film festival. Cannes is exceptional because its leaders are exceptional," he added.


Published Date: May 20, 2017 02:55 pm | Updated Date: May 20, 2017 02:55 pm

Also See







T20 LEAGUE SCHEDULE
MatchDateDetails
1May 21RPS Vs MI
Full Schedule

Top Stories



Cricket Scores