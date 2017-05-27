Cannes 2017: Here's why Kirsten Dunst broke down on red carpet

Kirsten Dunst is at Cannes 2017 for her film The Beguiled, and while walking the red carpet with the rest of the cast, she unexpectedly broke down.

She arrived with her co-stars Elle Fanning, Nicole Kidman, Colin Farrell and director Sofia Coppola. According to a source quoted by pagesix.com, Dunst's felt emotional because she was back on the red carpet with Coppola. “[It was] just a special moment that caught her by surprise," the source said.

The last time the duo attended the Cannes Film Festival together was for Marie Antoinette, which was reportedly booed, which Coppola denied, saying that only a few journalists trashed it.

However, The Beguiled did not suffer the same fate. It received a 10-minute standing ovation, making it one of the few films to receive applause at a morning screen from the press, who usually withhold their reactions.

The Beguiled marks the third collaboration of Dunsta and Coppola, after The Virgin Suicides and Marie Antoinette.

Kirsten Dunst was last seen in the Oscar-winning Hidden Figures on the big screen. She was also part of season 2 of TV show Fargo.

Sofia Coppola is the daughter of director and screenwriter Francis Ford Coppola. She has won an Oscar for her film Lost in Translation in the Best Original Screenplay category. This film also won the Best Motion Picture and Best Screenplay awards at the Golden Globes.