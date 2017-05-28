Cannes 2017: From screenings to awards, here's an overview of events at the French Riviera

With Cannes 2017 coming to an end, the race to the Palme d'Or is getting thrilling by the hour. Between all the results, eliminations and predictions for all future awards, here is a detailed guide to Day 9 at the French Riviera.

Film and Television Screenings

D'après une histoire vraie (Based on a True Story) by French-Polish director Roman Polanski was screened in Grand Théâtre Lumière. Thehollywoodreporter.com calls the film "a teasing, tongue-in-cheek tale of literary cannibalism." Polanski has helmed films like The Pianist and Rosemary's Baby in the past.

British-French-American thriller You Were Never ReallyHere by Lynne Ramsay, which is based on the novella of the same name, was also screened on 27 May. According to The Telegraph, the film has is a painfully moving experience and has the ability to blow you away.

Apart from the films mentioned above, the whole second season of television drama series Top of The Lake: China Girl by Jane Campion premiered at the festival. Nicole Kidman is a part of the cast of the second season.

Taylor Sheridan's directorial debut, Wind River, was also screened on 27 May at the festival. Wind River is a murder-thriller involving the murder of a Native American girl and a manhunt for the murderer.

Jury Prizes

Mohammad Rasoulof, an Iranian director won the Un Certain Regard prize for his film A Man of Integrity (Lerd). Interestingly, Rasouluf was also jailed for "anti-regime propaganda" and won the Best Director Award in the same competition six years ago, while he was still in jail.

Mexican provocateur Michel Franco took the Jury Prize for April’s Daughter, a dark drama of teenage pregnancy and mother-daughter relations. Taylor Sheridan won best director for Wind River.

French actor-filmmaker Mathieu Amalric, meanwhile, was presented a special award for ‘poetry of cinema’ for Barbara, this year’s Un Certain Regard opener. The unconventional biopic stars Jeanne Balibar as an actress playing the singer in an imaginary film of her life.

Italian actress Jasmine Trinca received a jury award for her performance as a poverty-stricken single mother in Sergio Castellitto’s Fortunata.

With inputs from AFP