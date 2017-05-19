Cannes 2017: From Bella Hadid to Uma Thurman, a list of who wore what at the film festival

The opening of the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival meant that the French Riviera was exploding with a barrage of celebrities making high-end fashion statements.

Apart from fabulous cinema, the other thing that the Festival de Cannes is known for is the glitzy fashion that is displayed there year after year. This year too, there were several looks that made their debut on the red carpet.

Here is a list of the Best and Worst dressed celebrities in our opinion so far:

Here are the ladies who made it to the 'Best Dressed' list:

Bella Hadid

Bella Hadid was dressed in an exquisite Alexandre Vauthier gown this year. With a daring thigh high split for the second year in a row, Hadid was exuding an old Hollywood charm that seemed like the perfect addition to the red carpet. The electric blue neck-piece by Bulgari took this ensemble from fine to fire.

Elle Fanning

Elle Fanning wore the perfect Vivienne Westwood gown at this year's Cannes Festival. She resembled a delicate pixie as she glided down the red carpet. Although the train of her dress looked a little like a four year-old's refrigerator art, there is just something about this look that compels us to feature her in our Best Dressed list.

Sara Sampaio

Sara Sampaio won the red carpet this year, hands down. In an ethereal dress by Zuhair Murad, Sampaio showcased the perfect combination of accessories, hair and make-up. Those eyes made for the final straw.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman cut the picture of pristine sophistication as she walked down the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. Donning a gown by Atelier Versace, at 47, Thurman is putting most 20 something's out of business. In our opinion, there isn't a single thing that can be criticised about this look.

Winnie Harlow

Winnie Harlow made for a breathtaking vision in this Cobalt Blue gown by designer Zuhair Murad, who finds his creation featured for the second time on our list. Her beautiful skin served as her best accessory, making for a striking contrast that hit all the right spots.

Here's a look at the unfortunate 'Worst Dressed' list:

Chris Lee

Chris Lee did not get the memo that she was headed for a Film Festival and not the Annual Texas Cowboy's meet. With black garbage bags on her feet and the neighbourhood doctor's discarded bandage hanging down from her waist, there's a very strong reason for Lee's presence on this list.

Frederique Bel

There is just so much to say about this outfit that we are finding ourselves at a loss of words. A Yanina Couture special, we are of the opinion that Frederique was suffering from extreme delirium while she got ready for Cannes 2017. PS: There is such a thing as too many tassels.

Lara Lieto

Lara Lieto is what you get once you finish up tearing the wrapping paper and ribbons off your birthday gift. We're not entirely sure what prompted her to go for the 'discarded debris' look, but we would definitely like to find out.

Rossy de Palma

Rossy decided that she was going to be the living, breathing version of the red Flamenco dancing emoticon on WhatsApp. The Spanish actress is known to consistently be on the Worst Dressed list of Cannes year after year. Here we have her showcasing exactly why.

Sheikha Aisha Al Thani

Sunny side up. Sheikha decided to fulfill her lifelong dream of looking like a Mustard bottle on the Cannes red carpet this year. She made her way down the aisle wearing this oversized bag, and honestly — we couldn't be happier. Sheikha made our job of rounding up the worst dressed exponentially easier.

Images are courtesy news 18 and twitter.