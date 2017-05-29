Cannes 2017: From Aishwarya-Aaradhya photo-shoot to Kristen Stewart's hairdo, photos of fun moments

The 70th Cannes Film Festival has finally come to a close. This year too, there were many exciting moments on and off the red carpet that were captured by the paparazzi. But there was something about these moments by newsmakers at Cannes that caught our eye:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

As Aaradhya made her red carpet debut with Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes red carpet, it was a fairy-tale mother-daughter moment. From blowing kisses and mouthing 'I love you' to her daughter as she walked down the red carpet, to having this princess-themed photoshoot, the Bachchan ladies were killing it and how!

Kristen Stewart

Kristen Stewart debuted her uber short blonde hair on the Festival de Cannes red carpet this year, but her attitude was what wowed us! You go, Kirsten!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

Nicole Kidman won the Special Award at Cannes 2017 this year as four of her projects were nominated at the prestigious festival this year. Two of these were nominated at the festival — The Beguiled, The Killing Of a Sacred Deer — whereas one project was screened outside competition — How To Talk To Girls At Parties — along with the premier of the second season of Top Of The Lake. Nicole and husband Keith Urban shared several sweet moments at the red carpet, showing us just how good they look together.

Marion Cotillard

Marion Cotillard broke many red carpet rules as she attended the photocall of her movie Ismael's Ghosts in a pair of jeans and a long casual top-cum-dress at this years Cannes Film Festival. Some applauded her for the daring move, others were full of criticism. However it was one of the major red carpet moments for the 70th edition of the famous film festival.

Uma Thurman

Uma Thurman stunned on the red carpet as usual, with some memorable outfits for fashion critics to put down in their books. Here is just a casual picture of her twirling in her tassels and making the world a better place!

Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson

The dignified red carpet did see some quirky moments too. Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson broke into an impromptu jig as they attended the screening of their movie The Meyerowitz Stories.