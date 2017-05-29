You are here:
  1. Latest News
  2. Entertainment News
  3. Cannes 2017: From Aishwarya-Aaradhya photo-shoot to Kristen Stewart's hairdo, photos of fun moments

Cannes 2017: From Aishwarya-Aaradhya photo-shoot to Kristen Stewart's hairdo, photos of fun moments

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 29 2017 17:12:31 IST

The 70th Cannes Film Festival has finally come to a close. This year too, there were many exciting moments on and off the red carpet that were captured by the paparazzi. But there was something about these moments by newsmakers at Cannes that caught our eye:

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya Bachchan

aishwarya 825

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan at Cannes. Image from Instagram.

As Aaradhya made her red carpet debut with Aishwarya Rai at the Cannes red carpet, it was a fairy-tale mother-daughter moment. From blowing kisses and mouthing 'I love you' to her daughter as she walked down the red carpet, to having this princess-themed photoshoot, the Bachchan ladies were killing it and how!

Kristen Stewart

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 20: Actress Kristen Stewart attends the "120 Beats Per Minute (120 Battements Par Minute)" screening during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 20, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)

Kristen Stewart at Cannes. Photo from Getty Images.

Kristen Stewart debuted her uber short blonde hair on the Festival de Cannes red carpet this year, but her attitude was what wowed us! You go, Kirsten!

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 22: Keith Urban;Nicole Kidman attend 'The Killing Of A Sacred Deer' premiere during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 22, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)

Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban at Cannes. Photo from Getty Images.

Nicole Kidman won the Special Award at Cannes 2017 this year as four of her projects were nominated at the prestigious festival this year. Two of these were nominated at the festival — The BeguiledThe Killing Of a Sacred Deer — whereas one project was screened outside competition — How To Talk To Girls At Parties — along with the premier of the second season of Top Of The Lake. Nicole and husband Keith Urban shared several sweet moments at the red carpet, showing us just how good they look together.

Marion Cotillard

marion 825

Marion Cotillard at Cannes. Image from Getty Images

Marion Cotillard broke many red carpet rules as she attended the photocall of her movie Ismael's Ghosts in a pair of jeans and a long casual top-cum-dress at this years Cannes Film Festival. Some applauded her for the daring move, others were full of criticism. However it was one of the major red carpet moments for the 70th edition of the famous film festival.

Uma Thurman

CANNES, FRANCE - MAY 28: Uma Thurman attends the Closing Ceremony during the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival at Palais des Festivals on May 28, 2017 in Cannes, France. (Photo by Foc Kan/FilmMagic)

Uma Thurman at Cannes. Image from Getty Images.

Uma Thurman stunned on the red carpet as usual, with some memorable outfits for fashion critics to put down in their books. Here is just a casual picture of her twirling in her tassels and making the world a better place!

Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson

hoffman 825

Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson in a playful moment. Photo from Getty Images.

The dignified red carpet did see some quirky moments too. Dustin Hoffman and Emma Thompson broke into an impromptu jig as they attended the screening of their movie The Meyerowitz Stories.


Published Date: May 29, 2017 04:51 pm | Updated Date: May 29, 2017 05:12 pm

Also See







Top Stories



Cricket Scores