Cannes 2017: Everything that transpired in the French Riviera beyond red carpet looks

The 70th Cannes Film Festival started off on 17th May and the following days have been a celebratory frenzy, to say the least. The screenings, the gowns, and the controversies have been etched on the internet. Here is a complete round-up of everything that transpired in the French Riviera, even if they did not break the internet.

Screenings and Launches

Apart from celebrity looks, trailers and movies were also unveiled at the festival.

Adam Sandler received rave reviews for Noah Baumbach's The Meyerowitz Stories.

In the Netflix comedy, Sandler plays one of two brothers (alongside Ben Stiller) in a dysfunctional New York family. Dustin Hoffman is the dad, married to third wife. "My first thought is, ‘I don't want to let anybody down and work as hard as I can to know the material and be as good as I can be,'" said an overwhelmed Sandler, reports IANS.

This came as a breather for the Netflix team after they their rocky start.

Posters and Debuts

The very first screening of Okjaturned into a mishap when the film started playing in the wrong aspect ratio and got booed by the audience the moment Netflix logo flashed on the screen.

Kristen Stewart’s directorial debut Come Swim screened at Cannes, reports AP.

Her directing ambitions go all the way back to when she was an 11-year-old performing in the 2002 David Fincher thriller Panic Room. Her journey from the vampire girl in Twilight girl to parallel cinema has been quite intriguing.

The second poster of Iranian filmmaker Majid Majidi's India-set film Beyond The Clouds was launched at the Cannes Film Festival on Thursday, showcases the spirit of Mumbai in all its glory.

Starring Ishaan with actress Malavika Mohannan in lead roles, the story of Beyond The Clouds is woven around human values and relationships.

It is centered around a brother-sister relationship, and Majidi has had a busy schedule shooting the movie in key locations of Mumbai.

According to News18, the official trailer of The Black Prince starring Shabana Azmi was also screened at the festival.

The film is a period drama that traces the tragic story of Maharajah Duleep Singh, and his fragile relationship with Queen Victoria, who was Godmother to his children.

As Rani Jinda in The Black Prince pic.twitter.com/uLxeOY2Nco — Azmi Shabana (@AzmiShabana) November 10, 2014

Big Winners The big winner, SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 is going to be screened at Cannes 2017, in what could be called a massive cinematic win for Indian cinema. The film has already entered the 1500-crore club and is still receiving humongous global appreciation. The team shared the news on Twitter.

#Baahubali - The Beginning and #Baahubali2 - The Conclusion to be screened at #Cannes70.. If you are there, you know where to be!! pic.twitter.com/eU0JA9B2Kn — Baahubali (@BaahubaliMovie) May 20, 2017

Speaking of big wins, Jeffrey Katzenberg was feted with an honourary Palme d'Or prize at the 70th Cannes Film Festival.

Katzenberg said he was "speaking from the heart" when accepting the award and said he grew up believing in the impossible back in New York, a town "roughly between Cannes and Hollywood."

(With inputs from agencies)