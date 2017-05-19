Cannes 2017 Day 3: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan stuns in a Yanina Couture gown

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's appearance at 70th Cannes Film Festival was definitely the highlight of Day 3.

While Deepika and Sonam Kapoor had already arrived for the film festival when it started on 17 May, people were waiting for Aishwarya's red carpet look at the festival with baited breath.

Aishwarya arrived in Cannes on Friday morning, 18 May, with her daughter Aaradhya and spent the day getting ready for her first outing.

Mrs Bachchan wore a multi colour Yanina Couture gown from the Spring 2017 collection for her outing for LOreal Paris.

#AishwaryaRaiBachchan #aishwaryarai #cannes70 #Cannesfilmfestival2017 #cannes #cannes2017 #bachchan #lorealparisindia #lorealparis #lorealista #lifeatcannes A post shared by Aishwarya Rai Bachchan (@aishwariaraibachchan) on May 19, 2017 at 3:55am PDT

Aishwarya is expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes over 19 and 20 May (Deepika Padukone preceded her on 17-18 May, Sonam Kapoor will take over on 21-22 May).

The actress is going to be presenting the film Devdas, which shot her to international stardom and which she first presented on her Cannes Film Festival debut in 2001.

Aishwarya had recalled first experience at Cannes and presenting Devdas at a media interaction recently, "They made the reception so wonderful by actually creating this little ride up in a horse carriage…The three (Aishwarya, Shah Rukh and Bhansali) of us went up and we truly felt like we were representing us. It just felt glorious from the first step on the red carpet," she gushed. "We hope that the experience is the same this time too."

(With inputs from IANS)