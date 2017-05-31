Cannes 2017: Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan's short film screened at the festival

Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan were at the French Riviera for a screening of their short film I, Me, Myself. It was the duo's second time at Cannes as they were at the festival last year as well. The short film has been written by Gor herself, while Raisinghan has edited and directed the film according to a DNAreport.
Gor posted a picture of herself on the red carpet with Raisinghan on Instagram and thanked the whole team of the film. She also thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her journey.
THANK YOU @reetiarneja for making this Redcarpet even more special for me! THANK YOU everyone for supporting the journey of #IMEMYSELF special thank you to Goldie ji, Mataji, Swapna mam, Chinu, Jassi, Vidhi & Heena your silent support makes me believe in myself. thank you Amber, Ranjeet, Tanya & Ritesh this truely wouldn't have been possible without u guys. mwwaahhhhhhhh Itiiiii & Rishhiiiii tight hugs!!!! love u both for being involved in this project and making it reach this level! Ripin, Shanti, Yashika , Jyotsna, Mayank, Dev & Ratika for making the shoot a lot more easier for us! ANUP!! what do i say bro! "Music of i me myself is one of the best parts in the film" -swedish director "music gave us goosebumps" -producer from columbia "who has given the music? it's outstanding!" -a korean film maker! And Many more!!! this proves that you have created magic yet again for us! and last but not the least Shinchan!!!! @manishmischief !!..mere #partnerincrime, let's conquer this world!!!!!!! inshaalllaaaaaaa #AviManForever #AviManatcannesAgain how can i forget thanking my lovely #avimanians & #rosidians we love u all na yaar, i hope we are making u proud. #Repost @missmalinibollywood with @repostapp ・・・ @manishmischief and @avika_n_joy attended the Cannes Film Festival second year in a row, this time for their short film, I Me Myself. Look at them twinning in black! 🌟
I, Me, Myself is a social drama in which Gor plays a teenager. The story revolves around the young girl and how she overcomes her fears and insecurities. According to the same DNA report, their film was one of the 22 films that were selected among entries from 33 other countries.
Gor and Raisinghan were at Cannes last year as well for the screening of their 2016 short film Ankahee Baatein which was selected for the 'Short Film Corner' at the festival.
Gor shot to fame in 2008 as Anandi in the popular Hindi serial Balika Vadhu. She now plays Roli in Sasural simar Ka.
Published Date: May 31, 2017 09:45 pm | Updated Date: May 31, 2017 09:53 pm