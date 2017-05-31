Cannes 2017: Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan's short film screened at the festival

Sasural Simar Ka co-stars Avika Gor and Manish Raisinghan were at the French Riviera for a screening of their short film I, Me, Myself. It was the duo's second time at Cannes as they were at the festival last year as well. The short film has been written by Gor herself, while Raisinghan has edited and directed the film according to a DNAreport.

Gor posted a picture of herself on the red carpet with Raisinghan on Instagram and thanked the whole team of the film. She also thanked her fans for supporting her throughout her journey.

I, Me, Myself is a social drama in which Gor plays a teenager. The story revolves around the young girl and how she overcomes her fears and insecurities. According to the same DNA report, their film was one of the 22 films that were selected among entries from 33 other countries.

Gor and Raisinghan were at Cannes last year as well for the screening of their 2016 short film Ankahee Baatein which was selected for the 'Short Film Corner' at the festival.

Gor shot to fame in 2008 as Anandi in the popular Hindi serial Balika Vadhu. She now plays Roli in Sasural simar Ka.