Cannes 2017: Amy Jackson opts for Versace on red carpet; to unveil promo of Boogie Man

Actress Amy Jackson walked the red carpet at the 70th Cannes Film Festival and looked resplendent in a white Versace number.

Jackson, who was invited by the British Film Institute to talk about her journey in Bollywood, made for a pristine picture in an Atelier Versace collection. She paired the gown with strappy heels from Aquazzura and a silver Swarovski clutch. Amy added a pop of colour by sporting red lips and totally worked that thigh-high slit with panache.

💎areforever. A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on May 20, 2017 at 3:13am PDT

She took off for Fance on 18 May and kept her fans updated throughout. She even gave everyone a glimpse of her gal pal, Kimberly Garner.

Touchdown in the French Riviera with this hottie @kimberleygarner Bonjour Cannes 🇫🇷 🚁 A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson) on May 19, 2017 at 10:51am PDT

Amy made her debut at the film festival last year and was invited by Chopard, the luxury brand. However, this year, Amy is in the French Riviera for something even more special — the promo launch of her film Boogie Man. In a previous interview, Amy said, "Last year was my first at Cannes, but this year I feel so much more prepared. It’s a full week of events, red carpets, dinners and charity galas this time. Plus, I will also be meeting the distributors of Boogie Man."