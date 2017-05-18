Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai touches down at the Côte d'Azur, readies for red carpet

When she takes to the red carpet at the 70th Canes Film Festival, it will mark Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's 15th year at the prestigious event. As a representative for beauty brand L'Oreal, a jury member, and as an actress whose film (Devdas) was screened at the Festival de Cannes, Aishwarya has been a glamorous fixture at the Côte d'Azur, come May.

And 2017 is no different.

Aishwarya is expected to walk the red carpet at Cannes over 19 and 20 May (Deepika Padukone preceded her on 17-18 May, Sonam Kapoor will take over on 21-22 May).

She was spotted at Mumbai airport on 18 May, accompanied by daughter Aaradhya. Abhishek Bachchan had dropped them off at the airport.

Later, shutterbugs snapped her as she reached the Hotel Martinez in Cannes where she and Aaradhya have been put up.

At this moment, it isn't known which designer(s) Aishwarya will sport on the red carpet, although it's sure to be a leading international label.