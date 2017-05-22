Cannes 2017: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan sports purple lips again, experiments with orange

Cannes: Aishwarya Rai Bachchan decided to give a befitting reply to the criticism she received for her purple lips at the Cannes Film Festival last year as she flaunted the colour again this time.
The 43-year-old star, who is attending the French Riviera as the face of LOreal, chose a bright purple lip shade for her latest appearance.
Make-up artist Charlotte Willer shared a series of pictures on Instagram of Aishwarya with a stunning turquoise eye-liner and the purple lips.
Last year, the beauty queen gave fashion fraternity a shock when she decided to sport purple lips for her final red carpet appearance. The choice received mixed reviews and Aishwarya ended up becoming a meme favourite on social media.
This year, she even experimented with orange lips. Also, look at her latest red carpet appearance here.
