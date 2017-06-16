Calvin Harris releases latest track 'Feels' featuring Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean

Our favourite Scottish DJ Calvin Harris gave the world a preview of the next song that he is about to release via his Instagram handle on 15 June, 2017.

The track is titled 'Feels' and features music industry bigwigs Katy Perry, Pharrell Williams and Big Sean.

CALVIN HARRIS // PHARRELL WILLIAMS // KATY PERRY // BIG SEAN // TOMORROW A post shared by Calvin Harris (@calvinharris) on Jun 14, 2017 at 12:57pm PDT

Harris' star-studded fifth studio albumFunk Wav Bounces Vol. 1. is due to drop on 30 June,2017 as a follow up to his 2014 album Motion.

The song features Katy Perry crooning the deep and meaningful lyrics 'Don't be afraid to catch feels' with Pharrell Williams' signature peppy beats ('Happy', 'Freedom') forming the backdrop of track.

Feels is different from the hard hitting electronic dance numbers that Harris usually churns out, as the track has a very laid back feel to it. One would probably listen to the song sipping a piña colada by the pool rather than on a dance floor packed with sweaty bodies.

The song just sounds strange in our overall opinion. The collaboration seems to be trying to channel a Hawaiian feel, but it seems like this is a classic case of 'too many cooks spoil the broth'.

With four artists of such different sensibilities working on the same number, the final result could've gone either way. We could have been presented with a tight track that managed to sync the melodies of the quartet or we could have gotten a chaotic mess. In this case — it seems like we were blessed with the latter.

Harris has previously released 'Slide' (featuring Frank Ocean and Migos), 'Heatstroke' (with Young Thug, Pharrell, and Ariana Grande), and 'Rollin' (with Future and Khalid). These are just a handful of the names that are involved in the album’s famously stacked lineup.

Nicki Minaj, John Legend, Future, Snoop Dogg, Travis Scott, Kehlani, Khalid, Schoolboy Q, D.R.A.M., , Lil Yachty, Jessie Reyez, and PARTYNEXTDOOR are some of the other famous names in the music industry that will be a part of Calvin Harris' Funk Wav Bounces Vol. 1.