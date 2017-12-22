Calling Karan: Karan Johar dishes out advice on commitment, communication in week three

Karan Johar is taking his elocution skills to the next level with his own radio show. The filmmaker-producer recently made his debut as an RJ with Calling Karan on Ishq FM, which is India's only romantic radio station.

In the eleventh episode of the show, Johar talks about different aspects of a relationship — commitment, communication, live-in and cheating. Once again, Karan tackles relationship questions, giving it to the listeners like it is, and ironically, coming up with the most diplomatic answers in the reverse rapid fire.

In the eleventh segment, he talks about commitment and how this generation has become slightly commitment phobic due to the tons of options available to them at the click of a button.

Naming Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna — a couple who really value commitment in their relationship — he moves to the next topic.

In the next episode, he discusses the importance of communication in a relationship, especially when the two people involved are of different ethnicities, places, class etc. For someone who says he has been single for a long time, doesn't feel the need to look for a partner or hasn't been on a dating app, it is commendable how he seems to get exactly what the problem is, right at the onset of every conversation.

His experience as talk show host has definitely helped him.

In the next episode, Johar gets calls from a few distressed people, struggling to keep their live-in relationship going. He mentions that although live-in relationships aren't commonplace, the stigma around them is definitely reducing.

After live-in relationships, he brings up everyone's worst nightmare in a relationship — cheating. He discusses what constitutes cheating and what doesn't, types of cheating etc. The highlight of this episode is Kalki Koechlin, who calls in to seek advice from everyone's agony aunt, Karan Johar.

The show airs from Monday to Friday, twice a day.