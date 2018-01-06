Calling Karan: In week four of his radio show, Johar talks PDA, new terminology of love

Karan Johar is taking his oratorical skills to the next level with his radio show. The filmmaker-producer recently made his debut as an RJ with Calling Karan on Ishq FM, India's only romantic radio station.

In the New Year week, Karan delves into a range of topics — from discussing the new love lingo adopted by millennials to the need for drawing a line when it comes to public displays of affection, or as Karan puts it, "public dikhaava of aashiqui". He also elucidates the need of having a greater self-esteem than an ego.

In the first segment, Karan discusses his tryst with the new-age millennials and the lingo they use. From "friendzoning", "breadcrumbing" to "ghosting" and "tuning" — Johar explains them all. He credits his up-to-date new-age terminology to Alia Bhatt.

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai asks Johar about his definition of love. Unlike his characters in Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Johar had no answer to "Pyaar kya hai?" He is so befuddled that he ends up comparing love to The Da Vinci Code. In the next segment, Johar delves into a rather tricky subject — PDA. PDA can seem innocuous to couples in love but not everyone sees it the same way. It often makes onlookers feel uncomfortable. In this segment, Johar talks about its subjective nature and its degree of acceptability within each culture and answers questions like where to draw the line and why Bollywood avoids it.

In the last segment, Johar explains why one should hold on to one's self respect even while keeping the ego flexible. He says, "Your ego can be all over the place, it doesn’t matter, as long as you never compromise your self worth, your self respect."

Bollywood actor Aadar Jain gets in touch with KJo and discusses his relationship problems. Johar reveals Jain's pathological habit of dating two women at a time.

The show airs from Monday to Friday twice a day.