Bryan Singer’s name removed from USC film school in light of sexual assault allegations

Los Angeles: Bryan Singer's name will be dropped by the USC School of Cinematic Arts from its Division of Cinema & Media Studies program in the light of sexual assault allegations against him. The filmmaker has denied the allegations.

Singer has requested that the USC School of Cinematic Arts suspend the use of his name on the Division of Cinema & Media Studies until the allegations against him are resolved, reports Deadline.

USC issued a statement which read: "The School means a great deal to Bryan, and while he intends to defend himself vigorously against these claims, he does not want the pending litigation to have any negative impact on his alma mater".

However, Singer denied the allegations through his representative.

On Thursdaym Cesar Sanchez-Guzman alleged that he was sexually assaulted by the director on a yacht in 2003 when he was 17-year-old.

In a statement, the representative said the director "categorically denies these allegations. Cesar Sanchez-Guzman apparently claims that he did not remember this alleged incident from 2003 until now. Bryan categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end".

The representative said that, "once Bryan prevails", he will pursue claims for malicious prosecution.

This comes in the same week that Singer was fired as director of the Queen biopic Bohemian Rhapsody.