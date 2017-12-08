You are here:

Bryan Singer accused of sexually assaulting 17-year-old boy; director 'categorically denies' it

AP

Dec,08 2017 18:33 10 IST

Seattle: Director Bryan Singer has been accused in a lawsuit of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old boy at a party more than a decade ago.

The lawsuit filed in Seattle claims Singer demanded sex from Cesar Sanchez-Guzman during a 2003 yacht party. After the then-teenager refused, the lawsuit says, Singer pushed him on the bed and sexually assaulted him.

FILE - This Dec. 2, 2013 file photo shows Bryan Singer at the Los Angeles premiere of "The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug" at the Dolby Theatre. Singer has left the Queen biopic "Bohemian Rhapsody" in the middle of production. A representative for Twentieth Century Fox Film Corp. said Monday, Dec. 4, 2017, that Singer is no longer the director of the film. (Photo by Matt Sayles/Invision/AP, File)

File image of Bryan Singer. AP

A representative says in a statement to The Associated Press on Friday that Singer "categorically denies these allegations and will vehemently defend this lawsuit to the very end."

Singer directed Superman Returns and several X-Men movies.

He is the latest in a wave of sexual harassment and abuse allegations against powerful men in the entertainment industry, media and politics that began in October with accusations against Harvey Weinstein.

tags: #Bryan Singer #Director #Harvey Weinstein #Hollywood #Sexual harassment #Superman Returns #Weinstein #X-Men

also see

Victimising, stigmatising young actors has been standard for decades, says Patrick Stewart

Victimising, stigmatising young actors has been standard for decades, says Patrick Stewart

Harvey Weinstein hit with sex trafficking claims, expelled from DGA

Harvey Weinstein hit with sex trafficking claims, expelled from DGA

Rose McGowan says Hollywood, Bollywood are 'propaganda machinery operated by men in power'

Rose McGowan says Hollywood, Bollywood are 'propaganda machinery operated by men in power'