Bryan Cranston says we should be bigger than shunning Harvey Weinstein, Kevin Spacey for life

The proverbial ink is not even dry on the sexual assault allegations against the now disgraced studio head Harvey Weinstein and the fired House of Cards star Kevin Spacey, when Bryan Cranston has spoken about a future scenario of their rehabilitation and professional comeback, reports Variety.

In a thoughtful and intimate interview with BBC, Cranston discussed wide-ranging issues from gun control to sexual misconduct, and suggested that there might be a way back for men like Weinstein and Spacey.

Cranston, who had otherwise strongly condemned sexual harassment, mused about possible redemption for the men. The Emmy-winning actor famous for his role as Walter White in Breaking Bad said in the interview to BBC, "It would take time. It would take a society to forgive them and it would take tremendous contrition on their part. And a knowingness that they have a deeply rooted psychological and emotional problem. If they were to show us that they put the work in and are truly sorry and making amends and are not defending their actions but asking for forgiveness, then maybe down the road there is room for that, maybe so. Then it would be up to us to determine, case by case, whether this person deserves a second chance."

He added, “We shouldn’t close it off and say, ’To hell with him, rot and go away for the rest of your life. Let’s be bigger than that. Let’s leave it open for the few who can make it through the gauntlet of trouble and who have reclaimed their life and dignity and respect for others.”

While Cranston has condemned the men’s action in the recent past, he said that sexual predatory behavior is not just a Hollywood problem but a societal problem at large. He supported the actors and actresses who are standing up against sexual predators now and added, “What's so great (is) that it's being exposed. Young men and women should not have to tolerate being mistreated. We're an enlightened society, enough already. I don't want my daughter to be raised in an environment where she has to monitor her behaviour and avoid (walking past) a construction site. Let's get rid of these people and that behaviour, it doesn't belong in our society."

