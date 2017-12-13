Bright trailer: Will Smith starrer seems like a cross between Lord of the Rings, End of Watch

Netflix just came out with the new and final trailer for its upcoming original film Bright. An action-thriller, Bright takes place in an alternate present day in which humans live alongside magic folk like elves and orcs. Bright has been written by Max Landis (American Ultra) and directed by David Ayer (Fury).

In the movie, Joel Edgerton plays the first orc to join the Los Angeles Police Department where he is paired with a human character played by Will Smith. Together they must fight through their personal differences while exposing a conspiracy that threatens the future of the world as they know it.

The new trailer shows Bright displaying shades of some very different cinematic elements — it has comedy, valiant cop drama, fantasy, action, and even romance. Netflix spent north of $90 million bringing the urban-crime fantasy movie to life. David Ayer, who also directed Suicide Squad, got complete creative control while the making of the movie.

We also get an exclusive first listen to 'Crown', a new song from the Bright soundtrack performed by Camila Cabello & Grey.

The film also stars Noomi Rapace, Lucy Fry, Edgar Ramirez, Ike Barinholtz, Enrique Murciano, Jay Hernandez, Andrea Navedo, Veronica Ngo, Alex Meraz, Margaret Cho, Brad William Henke, Dawn Oliveri, and Kenneth Choi. Bright releases on December 22nd during the holiday season on Netflix.

Check out the new Bright trailer below.

