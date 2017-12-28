You are here:

Bright: Chance the Rapper criticises Will Smith film over 'allegorical racism'

Dec,28 2017 18:00 58 IST

Chance the Rapper has criticised the underlying racial messages in the Netflix film Bright. The hip-hop star turned to Twitter to initiate a discussion with fans about Bright and said using "mythical creatures" to express America's racial issues in the film were "a little shallow."

Will Smith and Joel Edgerton in Bright. Image courtesy: @BrightMovie/Facebook

"Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched ork in Bright," he posted on Twitter.

Directed by David Ayer, and starring Will Smith, Noomi Rapace and Joel Edgerton, Bright revolves around a human LAPD officer and his Orc companion as they patrol the streets.

They battle their prejudice and mistrust to protect a relic, which in the wrong hands, could destroy the world.

 

