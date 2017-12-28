Bright: Chance the Rapper criticises Will Smith film over 'allegorical racism'

Chance the Rapper has criticised the underlying racial messages in the Netflix film Bright. The hip-hop star turned to Twitter to initiate a discussion with fans about Bright and said using "mythical creatures" to express America's racial issues in the film were "a little shallow."

"Wondering how you guys are feeling about the lynched ork in Bright," he posted on Twitter.

I found the way they tried to illustrate americas racism through the mythical creatures to be a little shallow. #Brightmovie — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

I always feel a lil cheated when I see allegorical racism in movies cause that racism usually stems from human emotion or tolerance but not by law or systems the way it is in real life. The characters in #Bright live in a timeline where racism is gone... cause we hate ork now — Chance The Rapper (@chancetherapper) December 27, 2017

Directed by David Ayer, and starring Will Smith, Noomi Rapace and Joel Edgerton, Bright revolves around a human LAPD officer and his Orc companion as they patrol the streets.

They battle their prejudice and mistrust to protect a relic, which in the wrong hands, could destroy the world.