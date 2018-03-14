Bridesmaids, Spy director Paul Feig to adopt inclusion rider for upcoming film and TV projects

Los Angeles: Director-producer Paul Feig is the latest to adapt the inclusion rider as part of all the feature film and television productions at his Feigco Entertainment.

"Thrilled to announce that Feigco Entertainment is officially adopting an inclusion rider for all our film and TV productions moving forward. Thank you to @Inclusionists and Stacy L Smith for their guidance and inspiration. We challenge other companies and studios to do the same," Bridesmaids and Spy director Feig wrote on Twitter.

The move came a week and a half after Frances McDormand sparked interest and support for the term after she concluded her Oscars best actress acceptance speech by saying, "I have two words to leave with you tonight, ladies and gentlemen: inclusion rider."

Earlier, Michael B Jordan had announced that he would add the inclusion rider to all projects produced by his company, Outlier Society Productions. Matt Damon and Ben Affleck have also decided that their Pearl Street company would do the same.

Published Date: Mar 14, 2018 18:50 PM | Updated Date: Mar 14, 2018 18:50 PM