Brett Ratner and Russell Simmons accused working together to commit sexual assault

After numerous allegations against director Brett Ratner have surfaced in the last month, a report by the Los Angeles Times has revealed shocking details of how Ratner and his mentor Russell Simmons worked like a tag team to sexually intimidate and coerce various women.

The pair have been accused of working together to assault and harass women by Keri Claussen Khalighi, who as a 17-year-old model was lured by Ratner, as a music video director, and Simmons at a casting call to Simmons’s apartment, to ostensibly look at a music video, where Simmons made aggressive sexual advances towards her and Ratner did not help her as reported by Variety.

Khalighi told the LA Times, "I looked over at Brett and said ‘help me’ and I’ll never forget the look on his face. In that moment, the realization fell on me that they were in it together."

Khalighi said that Simmons, who was then about twice her age, tried to force her to have intercourse. “I fought it wildly,” she said but he eventually coerced her into perform oral sex. “I guess I just acquiesced. Ratner, meanwhile, just sat there and watched”, she added as reported by LA Times. She also accused Simmons of following her into the shower where she went for she was feeling disgusted, and he penetrated her from behind without her consent. “It hurt so much,” said Khalighi.

Simmons, the powerful head of Def Jam Recordings issued a statement disputing her account. “I know Keri Claussen Khalighi and remember the weekend in 1991 that she has referenced. Everything that happened between us 26 years ago was completely consensual and with Keri’s full participation,” said Simmons in the statement. "I’m deeply saddened and truly shocked to learn of Keri’s assertions as to what happened over the course of that weekend. Let me be crystal clear and very direct. Abusing women in any way shape or form violates the very core of my being,” he added.

Meanwhile, his protégé Ratner, the now disgraced director who is facing allegations by 6 women including actresses Olivia Munn and Natasha Henstridge, has denied the allegation via his attorney claiming he has no recollection of Khalighi asking for his help.

A second woman Tanya Reid has also made similar claims against Simmons and Ratner for acting in tandem when she worked at the front desk of a Miami Hotel as reported by the LA Times. The pair had first tried to lure her up to their hotel room and later took her contact details for a music video she could be put in. Reid alleged Ratner showed up at her apartment and forced her into performing oral sex after which he left as reported by Variety.

Further, Russell Simmons has stepped down from his companies in the wake of fresh sexual assault allegations by screenwriter Jenny Lumet, daughter of director Sidney Lumet, claiming that the music moghul intimidated her into having sex in 1991 as reported by LA Times.