You are here:

Breathe trailer: R Madhavan goes on a murderous rage to save his son in this new Amazon Prime thriller

FP Staff

Jan,16 2018 13:33 29 IST

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for its latest show Breathe. A psychological thriller, Breathe stars R Madhavan, Amit Sadh and Sapna Pabbi in the lead roles. Breathe also marks Madhavan's first step into the digital entertainment platform.

Breathe features Madhavan in a never-seen-before avatar, as shown in the trailer. Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe follows a series of murders of organ donors who are connected to Danny Mascarenhas, played by Madhavan. Amit Sadh will be seen as Kabir, a "brilliant but non-conventional officer of the Crime Branch" who is put in charge of the case. He will not stop till he cracks the case and delivers justice. And, that's when the cat-and-mouse chase begins.

A still from the trailer of Breathe/Image from YouTube.

A still from the trailer of Breathe/Image from YouTube.

As reported earlier, Madhavan had teased the show when he uploaded a video of him opening an Amazon package containing the show's title placard Breathe.

Breathe is a trilingual series — the first of its kind for Amazon — that will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously; the show will start streaming from 26 January.

The trailer shows Danny spending quality time with his family before finding out that his son Josh has been diagnosed with a terminal illness and has only five to six months to live. This starts the metamorphosis of the affable dad into the so-called monster who stops at nothing to avenge.

You can watch the trailer below.

Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 13:33 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 13:33 PM

tags: #Amazon Prime #Amit Sadh #BuzzPatrol #Entertainment #NowStreaming #R Madhanav #Sapna Pabbi

also see

Breathe teaser: Amazon Prime's latest thriller features R Madhavan as a doting but vengeful dad

Breathe teaser: Amazon Prime's latest thriller features R Madhavan as a doting but vengeful dad

Kate Beckinsale will star in Amazon Prime Video's thriller The Widow to be directed by William brothers

Kate Beckinsale will star in Amazon Prime Video's thriller The Widow to be directed by William brothers

Shaitaan Haveli trailer: Varun Thakur converts his B grade horror movie fetish into a seemingly funny story

Shaitaan Haveli trailer: Varun Thakur converts his B grade horror movie fetish into a seemingly funny story