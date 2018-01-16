Breathe trailer: R Madhavan goes on a murderous rage to save his son in this new Amazon Prime thriller

Amazon Prime has released the trailer for its latest show Breathe. A psychological thriller, Breathe stars R Madhavan, Amit Sadh and Sapna Pabbi in the lead roles. Breathe also marks Madhavan's first step into the digital entertainment platform.

Breathe features Madhavan in a never-seen-before avatar, as shown in the trailer. Written and directed by Mayank Sharma, Breathe follows a series of murders of organ donors who are connected to Danny Mascarenhas, played by Madhavan. Amit Sadh will be seen as Kabir, a "brilliant but non-conventional officer of the Crime Branch" who is put in charge of the case. He will not stop till he cracks the case and delivers justice. And, that's when the cat-and-mouse chase begins.

As reported earlier, Madhavan had teased the show when he uploaded a video of him opening an Amazon package containing the show's title placard Breathe.

Breathe is a trilingual series — the first of its kind for Amazon — that will be made in Hindi, Tamil and Telugu simultaneously; the show will start streaming from 26 January.

The trailer shows Danny spending quality time with his family before finding out that his son Josh has been diagnosed with a terminal illness and has only five to six months to live. This starts the metamorphosis of the affable dad into the so-called monster who stops at nothing to avenge.

You can watch the trailer below.



Published Date: Jan 16, 2018 13:33 PM | Updated Date: Jan 16, 2018 13:33 PM