Brahmastra: Ayan Mukherjee's film starring Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Amitabh Bachchan to begin rolling in March

Ayan Mukherjee's much-awaited project film, Brahmastra, starts rolling March 2018 onwards. Amitabh Bachchan, who plays a pivotal role in this adventure film, posted a picture on his Instagram handle where he was spotted with Ranbir Kapoor and Mukherjee for the look test of the film.

Alia Bhatt, who is the female lead, is currently shooting for Zoya Akhtar's Gully Boy opposite Ranveer Singh. The talented actress posted a picture recently where she was going through the scripts of both Gully Boy and Brahmastra.

Brahmastra is going to be the first part of an adventure trilogy. Recently, the director was spotted in Israel for a recce with his lead actors.

Besides being an adventure film, this Dharma produced film has romance as the central theme. "At its core, it has romance as an element but it has got a new flavor to it. It's a huge project and lot of people have faith in it and in me so I need to deliver for my own career, for the producer, the actors, and the entire crew.", the director recently told PTI.

While Brahmastra would mark the fourth collaboration between Karan Johar and Kapoor, it would be the director's third with the actor after delivering hits like Wake Up Sid and Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Published Date: Feb 05, 2018 12:28 PM | Updated Date: Feb 05, 2018 12:28 PM