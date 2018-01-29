Brahman Naman director Q's new film Garbage to premiere at 68th Berlin International Film Festival

Mumbai: Garbage, directed by Qaushiq Mukherjee — known as Q — will be the only Indian movie at the Panorama section of the 68th Berlin International Film Festival next month.

Q said in a statement: "I see Garbage as a strong metaphor for human existence. I am shocked at the level of violent patriarchy and general apathy around me.

"India has been changing and sucking itself into an abyss of misunderstanding and delusion, aided strongly by mainstream religious sentiments. There's an imminent threat of the fragile social fabric imploding and affecting everyone. Garbage is my way of trying to understand the tension."

Garbage is produced by Shaailesh R Singh and Hansal Mehta of Karma Entertainment and Media LLP, and co-produced by Q.

"I really liked what Q narrated to us and with Garbage being the only Indian film at Panorama at Berlinale, Hansal and I are proud of our association with the film. We hope it will be liked," said Singh.

The story of Garbage revolves around Phanishwar, a taxi driver in Goa, who lives with a mysterious girl whom he keeps in chains.

The opening ceremony of the festival will be taking place on 15 February.

Published Date: Jan 29, 2018 19:27 PM | Updated Date: Jan 29, 2018 19:27 PM