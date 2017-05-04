Brad Pitt opens up about drinking problems, moving on from divorce in confessional interview

Brad Pitt, who has been in the news for weeks because of his divorce from Angelina Jolie, has opened up about his drinking problem and the process of moving on in life.

Having quit alcohol, the actor now prefers cranberry juice and fizzy water these days. He also prides himself in the fact that he has managed to stop drinking.

In an interview to GQ, the Fight Club actor said, "Personally, I can’t remember a day since I got out of college when I wasn’t boozing or had a spliff, or something. Something. And you realize that a lot of it is, um—cigarettes, you know, pacifiers. And I’m running from feelings. I’m really, really happy to be done with all of that. I mean I stopped everything except boozing when I started my family. But even this last year, you know—things I wasn’t dealing with. I was boozing too much. It’s just become a problem. And I’m really happy it’s been half a year now, which is bittersweet, but I’ve got my feelings in my fingertips again. I think that’s part of the human challenge: You either deny them all of your life or you answer them and evolve."

Pitt also spoke about accepting and embracing the things about oneself that are negative and owning up to ones mistakes. He added that he has taken this time to assess his weaknesses and that he has learnt achieving a sense of justice is a hollow pursuit.

He said that it is silly to believe that the world is a fair place. Revealing that he is worried about how the news of the divorce has affected his children, he said that the way the media has portrayed it has been "sensationalist" and that his childrens friends may have gotten ideas from it.