Brad Pitt, Angelina Jolie agree to share custody of their six children; close to final divorce settlement

After the news of their separation first surfaced in 2016, Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie are finally inching closer to a final divorce settlement.

According to a report in The Sun, both Pitt and Jolie are close to settling their process of divorce months after increasingly bitter rows. The biggest development in the fallout of Hollywood's A-list couple is that Jolie has agreed to share the custody of their six children with Pitt.

The same report states that the divorce terms are being finalised by both legal teams but will be filed within weeks. It is a huge turnaround from where the marriage ended, especially given the claims Angelina made against Brad, but they are now on pretty good terms.

Apart from figuring out how to divide their massive $400 million fortune, Pitt and Jolie had to decide on custody arrangement for their six children: Maddox, 16; Pax, 14; Zahara, 13; Shiloh, 11; and 9-year-old twins, Vivienne and Knox.

While it was initially believed that Pitt would be completely cut off from his family, both he and Angelina decided that it was crucial for the children that they had a respectful relationship, The Sun reported. The couple have been talking about the logistics of childcare while they work and travel around the world.

Published Date: Apr 03, 2018 14:15 PM | Updated Date: Apr 03, 2018 14:15 PM