Boyzone to reunite for their 25th anniversary; touring begins from next year

EntertainmentFP StaffMay, 30 2017 13:36:15 IST

London: Irish boy band Boyzone has confirmed a reunion plan to celebrate their 25th anniversary.

Boyzone in concert. Image from Getty Images.

In a post shared on the Boyzone Instagram page, the quartet, Ronan Keating, Mikey Graham, Shane Lynch and Keith Duffy, shared their plans to release new music and embark on a tour next year.

"2018 will see Boyzone celebrate their 25th anniversary! That's something that Ronan, Keith, Mikey & Shane are incredibly proud of. Plans are being hatched for new music and lots of touring throughout the year."

"But next year still seems a long way off, so in case you can't wait, the Boyz are hitting the road for some exclusive UK shows later this summer. Dates and ticketing details will be announced here soon... #boyzone2017," the post read.

The band split in 1999 but have reunited a number of times over the years.

They were left devastated when bandmate Stephen Gately tragically passed away in October 2010 at the age of 33 from a congenital heart defect.


Published Date: May 30, 2017 12:29 pm | Updated Date: May 30, 2017 01:36 pm

