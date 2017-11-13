Box-office collections: Golmaal Again enters Rs 200 cr club; Qarib Qarib Singlle, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana hold steady

The weekend saw the box-office kitty of recently released movies grow by leaps and bounds as Qarib Qarib Singlle, Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Ittefaq and Golmaal Again all held steady at the Bollywood box-office.

Irrfan Khan-Parvathy starrer Qarib Qarib Singlle directed by Tanuja Chandra collected a total of Rs 8.3 crore over its opening weekend, according to an Indian Express report.

The Rajkummar Rao and Kriti Kharbanda starrer Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana raked in a total of Rs 7.46 crore, according to another Indian Express report, making the romantic comedy follow closely in the footstep's of Irrfan's film. Directed by Ratnaa Sinha, this movie is Rajkummar Rao's 5th film of the year after Trapped, Newton (India's official entry to the Academy Awards this year), Bareilly Ki Barfi and Behen Hogi Teri.

Sidharth Malhotra-Sonakshi Sinha starrer Ittefaq also maintained its steady standing at the box-office, collecting a total of Rs 27.4 crore by the end of the first week since its release, according to trade analyst Taran Adarsh.

#Ittefaq witnessed growth on Sat and Sun... [Week 2] Fri 85 lakhs, Sat 1.35 cr, Sun 1.55 cr. Weekend 2: ₹ 3.75 cr. Total: ₹ 27.40 cr. India biz. — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2017

Golmaal Again however, remains the ultimate blockbuster, having entered the Rs 200 crore club this week. The Rohit Shetty-directed multi ensemble cast film starring Ajay Devgn, Parineeti Chopra, Tabu, Arshad Warsi, Shreyas Talpade and Tusshar Kapoor in lead roles released on 20 October and got the boost that it needed owing to the fact that it was the Diwali weekend (19 October). In its 24th day, the film has become one of the biggest movies from Bollywood in 2017, and is the first film of Devgn, and second of Shetty to enter the Rs 200 crore club, according to Adarsh.

And it’s a DOUBLE CENTURY... #GolmaalAgain crosses ₹ 200 cr... Remains STRONG in Weekend 4, despite new releases and reduced screen space/shows... [Week 4] Fri 62 lakhs, Sat 1.16 cr, Sun 1.69 cr. Total: ₹ 201.43 cr. India biz... BLOCKBUSTER! #GolmaalAgain200cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2017

The Ajay Devgn - Rohit Shetty combo has tasted success yet again... #GolmaalAgain is Ajay’s first ₹ 200 cr grosser and director Rohit’s second... #GolmaalAgain200cr — taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) November 13, 2017